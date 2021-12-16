SC Collegium refuses confirmation to Bombay HC judge

SC Collegium refuses confirmation to Bombay HC judge for 'skin-to-skin' judgement

The Collegium approved the proposal for the appointment of three additional judges of the High Court

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  Dec 16 2021, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 22:53 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court Collegium is learnt to have refused confirmation to Justice Pushpa Ganediwala as a permanent judge of the Bombay High Court in view of her controversial “skin-to-skin” judgement.

The woman judge faced widespread criticism after she granted bail to a man accused of groping a minor, saying that there was no “skin-to-skin contact and hence, it cannot be termed as sexual assault” under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The top court had subsequently overturned the judgement.

Also read: SC Collegium approves proposal for appointment of 3 additional judges as permanent judges

In its latest recommendations, the Collegium approved the proposal for the appointment of three additional judges of the High Court Justices Madhav Jayajirao Jamdar, Amit Bhalchandra Borkar and Shrikant Dattatray Kulkarni, as permanent judges.

Additional judge Abhay Ahuja was granted a fresh term of one year as an additional judge.

However, Justice Ganediwala has neither received an extension nor confirmation. Once her term ends in February 2022, she will have to return as a district judge.

