SC declines plea for security to Babri case judge post-retirement

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a plea to continue providing security to Lucknow judge S K Yadav, who retired after passing the Babri demolition case judgement.
A bench presided over by Justice R F Nariman said having gone through the letter of September 30 by Yadav, "we do not consider it necessary to continue with the security."
In his judgement on September 30, Yadav as presiding judge of the Lucknow Special Court acquitted all accused, including L K Advani, M M Joshi, Kalyan Singh and others in the 1992 Babri demolition case.
Yadav retired on September 30.
