No security to Babri case judge post-retirement: SC

SC declines plea for security to Babri case judge post-retirement

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 02 2020, 12:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 12:55 ist
Special CBI judge S K Yadav. Credit: Bar and Benchl

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a plea to continue providing security to Lucknow judge S K Yadav, who retired after passing the Babri demolition case judgement.

Read | Three-minute verdict for a 28-year-old dispute

A bench presided over by Justice R F Nariman said having gone through the letter of September 30 by Yadav, "we do not consider it necessary to continue with the security."

In his judgement on September 30, Yadav as presiding judge of the Lucknow Special Court acquitted all accused, including L K Advani, M M Joshi, Kalyan Singh and others in the 1992 Babri demolition case.

Yadav retired on September 30.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
Babri Masjid
Babri masjid demolition
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Ancient Yemeni city risks collapse due to rain, floods

Ancient Yemeni city risks collapse due to rain, floods

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

 