SC directs CBI probe into use of Barium Nitrate in green crackers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to probe into allegations of firecracker manufacturers of Tamil Nadu using 'Barium Nitrate' in the production of 'green crackers', despite its order banning the harmful substance.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant also directed six manufacturers from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu to show cause why they should be proceeded for contempt of court.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing Arjun Gopal and two other kids, contended the manufacturers were openly flouting the court's prohibition.

The court directed the CBI to file its probe report in the next six months and posted the hearing after eight weeks.

In a hearing on March 5 last year, the court had asked the Centre to file a response to objections raised against the use of chemical components like barium nitrate and potassium nitrate in the formulation of ‘green crackers’.

The court had in October 2018 explained that only green crackers without barium salt would be allowed to be manufactured in the country.

Sankaranarayanan contended the Centre should examine the samples of green crackers which contained barium nitrate and potassium nitrate. He said the usage of such materials in the green crackers would be a violation of the Supreme Court orders. The court had earlier sought the expertise of CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and approval of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) for the formulation of green crackers.