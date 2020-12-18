SC asks states to probe fire safety in Covid hospitals

SC directs states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated Covid-19 hospitals

Covid-19 hospitals have been directed to take a NOC from the fire department within four weeks

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 18 2020, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 12:21 ist
A private security personnel stands at the entrance gate for Covid-19 patients outside Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. Credit: AFP Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated Covid-19 hospitals across the country to prevent fire incidents in medical institutions.

The apex court also directed dedicated Covid-19 hospitals to take a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department within four weeks and said that failure to do so will invite punitive action.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that those hospitals, whose fire NOC has expired, will have to get it renewed within four weeks.

The bench, also comprising justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said that issue of political rallies and observance of Covid-19 guidelines will be looked into by the Election Commission.

The apex court had earlier taken cognisance of a fire incident in a designated Covid-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in which several patients had died. 

Supreme Court
COVID-19
Coronavirus
India
Fire

