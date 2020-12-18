SC directs states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated Covid-19 hospitals

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated Covid-19 hospitals across the country to prevent fire incidents in medical institutions.
The apex court also directed dedicated Covid-19 hospitals to take a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department within four weeks and said that failure to do so will invite punitive action.
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that those hospitals, whose fire NOC has expired, will have to get it renewed within four weeks.
The bench, also comprising justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said that issue of political rallies and observance of Covid-19 guidelines will be looked into by the Election Commission.
For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here
The apex court had earlier taken cognisance of a fire incident in a designated Covid-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in which several patients had died.
Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India
50 years of 'Mera Naam Joker': A timeless classic
Karnataka's defining moments | Episode 5
DH Toon | 'A true reformist, he never cared for MSPs!'
Who decides administration of Covid-19 vaccine in US?
Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars
She saved thousands of friends before Covid killed her
Meet Robert Lewandowski who put Messi, Ronaldo in shade
UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking