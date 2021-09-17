Covid: SC allows Kerala to hold offline class 11 exams

SC dismisses plea challenging Kerala govt's decision to hold physical exam for Class 11

This comes after the government assured the top court that all Covid-19 precautions will be taken while conducting the exams

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 17 2021, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 14:21 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the Kerala government's decision to hold physical exam for Class 11.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar said a detailed affidavit has been filed and they are taking all measures related to the coronavirus protocol.

The top court said holistic approach has to be taken in the matter and the authorities are conscious of their duties.

"We are convinced by the explanation offered by the state and trust authorities will take all precautions and necessary steps so that no untoward situation is faced by students who are of tender age and appearing for the proposed examination. Dismissed," the bench said.

The apex court said it had intervened on the earlier occasion as there was a possibility of a third wave of coronavirus by September.

"Third wave is not in offing immediately," the bench said.

The Kerala government in an affidavit had told the top court that online examinations will be a disadvantage for students with no access to laptops and mobile phones.

“The conduct of examination through online mode will prejudice a large number of students who have no access to laptops, desktops or even mobile phones. The students belonging to the lower strata of society are depending on mobile phones or tablets for attending online classes.

"In many areas, internet connection or mobile data are not available. These students will never be able to write online examinations," the state government had told the court.

The apex court had on September 3 stayed for a week Kerala government's decision to conduct offline exams for Class XI commencing from September 6 amid the rising cases of Covid saying "there is an alarming situation in the state".

The top court had observed that "cases in Kerala are about 70 per cent cases of the country and children of this age cannot be exposed to this risk". 

