SC dismisses plea of AP govt against HC order

SC dismisses plea of Andhra Pradesh govt against HC order on removing party colours from state buildings

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 03 2020, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 15:15 ist
It had also ordered their re-painting. (Credit: PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal of the Andhra Pradesh government against the high court order asking it to remove the colour of flags of political parties, including the ruling YSRCP, from government and 'panchayat' buildings and get them repainted.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Krishan Murari and S Ravindra Bhat did not agree to the submission of the state government on the issue and rejected the appeal of the state government led by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The state government was represented by lawyer G N Reddy who said the high court order was against using flags’ colours of political parties on government buildings including ‘panchayat bhawans’.

Recently, the high court at Vijayawada ordered removal of the colours that resemble those of political party flags on the government buildings within ten days. It had also ordered their re-painting.

