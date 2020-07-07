SC grants Centre one more month to implement judgement on permanent commission to women Army officers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted one more month to the Union government to grant permanent commission to women Army officers, in view of the Covid-19 situation.

A bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud took on record submission by the Union government that the judgement would be followed in letter and spirit and the delay was due to the prevailing pandemic.

The government, for its part, sought an extension of six months time, granted for the purpose.

It also said the decision on permanent commission and command position to eligible officers was at final stage and only formal orders were required to be issued.

In its judgement on February 17, the top court said that the recruitment of women in armed forces was an evolutionary process, and denying them an opportunity on the ground of social norms and physiological features was disturbing. It said that a change from the mindset that women were weak and physically submissive was required in the matter.