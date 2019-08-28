SC issues notice to ease curbs on scribes in J&K

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Aug 28 2019, 11:55am ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2019, 12:18pm ist

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea seeking the removal of restrictions imposed on journalists after Article 370 was scrapped.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice on the plea filed by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times.

The bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer, asked the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration to file their responses on Bhasin's plea within seven days.

In the plea, Bhasin has sought directions for the restoration of all modes of communication, including mobile Internet and landline services, throughout the state in order to provide an enabling environment for media to practise its profession. 

Supreme Court
Journalists
Article 370
Jammu and Kashmir
