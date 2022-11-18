SC judge recuses from case of ED chief's term extension

SC judge recuses self from hearing plea against law on ED chief's extension

A batch of petitions was filed by Congress leaders Dr Jaya Thakur, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Trinamool Congress leaders

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 18 2022, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 20:50 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Friday recused himself to hear a batch of pleas questioning the validity of the extension of the tenure of Enforcement Directorate's chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

"I can't take up this matter," Justice Kaul said, presiding over a bench.

Also read | ED Director Sanjay K Mishra gets one-year extension

Senior advocate Gopal Sankarnarayanan, appearing for one of the petitioners, said that the petition was being frustrated. Another extension was granted to Mishra on Thursday, he said.

"Let the matter be listed before another bench. As the petitioner cites urgency, let it be before the CJI for orders. Let the matter be placed before CJI for appropriate orders," the bench said.

A batch of petitions was filed by Congress leaders Dr Jaya Thakur, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Trinamool Congress leaders Mahua Moitra and Saket Gokhale, social worker Vineet Narain and lawyer, Manohar Lal Sharma.

The petitioners challenged the validity of the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Act 2021 which allowed the extension of the term of the Director of the Enforcement of Directorate up to five years.

