SC junks plea seeking probe into 'suicide note' of former Arunachal CM Kalikho Pul

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to consider a plea for probe into a 60-page note, purportedly written by former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul before his suicide on August 9, 2016.

A three-judge bench, led by Justice U U Lalit, said it could not allow a complete stranger in criminal matters.

NGO 'Social Vigilance Team' had filed the plea into the note left by Pul.

The bench, including Justices Indira Banerjee and K M Joseph, gave the NGO, led by senior advocate Siddharth Dave, liberty to take recourse to appropriate remedy.

During the hearing, the court sought to know the status of a complaint filed by the wife of the deceased leader. Though Dave said nothing happened in the matter, the bench said it cannot entertain a petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution.

On August 9, 2016, the body of Pul, 47, was found in his official bungalow, which he was preparing to vacate. A note dated August 8, 2016 was found. It was titled “Mere Vichaar (My Thoughts)”. The note, attributed to Pul, suggested that he was allegedly under extreme pressure to pay bribes to judges, top law officers and lawyers, as well as other influential politicians.

His wife, Dangwimsai Pul had then sought registration of an FIR on the basis of allegations made in the note. She claimed that the note contained allegations against a Supreme Court judge, who was party to the 2016 judgment which quashed the President's Rule in the state and led to unseating of her husband as chief minister.