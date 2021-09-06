SC notice to Centre on plea to quash OBC, EWS reservation in all India quota seats in medical courses

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre on a plea challenging the decision to grant 27% OBC and 10% EWS reservation in the all India quota category of seats in NEET admissions for medical courses.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and Hima Kohli issued notice to the Union government, Medical Counselling Committee and National Board of Examination on the petition filed by Neil Aurelio Nunes and 26 others. The court put the matter for consideration on September 20.

The petitioners, represented by senior advocates Arvind Datar and Vikas Singh, asked the court to quash the July 29 notification by Medical Counselling Committee for granting reservations in all India quota seats from the current academic session 2021-22.

Notably, 15% seats in MBBS and 50% seats in MS and MD courses in medical colleges are filled through all India quota from the candidates selected in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

The petitioners claimed the issue has to be examined whether there should be vertical or horizontal reservations and whether annual income of Rs 8 lakh should be criteria for considering EWS category.

They also contended the application of reservation in the current academic year is completely arbitrary and cannot be interdicted at this stage. The selection process which has commenced for the current academic year cannot be disturbed, at a belated stage, they said, adding the policy was a "sheer afterthought", causing "grave injustice" to them.