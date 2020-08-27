SC notice to Centre, States on plea to address digital divide among school children

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Centre and all States on plea for adopting uniform education practices to avoid discrimination and digital divide among school-going children due to Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde sought a response from the Centre and States on the PIL filed by NGO Good Governance Chambers.

The plea made by advocate Deepak Prakash contended that the steps taken to regulate elementary education in the time of Covid-19 were not only grossly inadequate but also created inequality among children and put those belonging to the weaker sections under perpetually disadvantageous position.

It sought a number of directions to effectively address the issues related to elementary education of children in the age group of six to 14 years, which was recognised as a fundamental right under Article 21 A of the Constitution and covered under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

The plea wanted the court to ensure the formulation of alternative strategies, keeping in mind the children who were unable to access or benefit of online education or e-learning programmes. It also sought to lay down guidelines to encourage students affected by reverse migration due to the pandemic.