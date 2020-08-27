'Address digital divide among school students'

SC notice to Centre, States on plea to address digital divide among school children

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 27 2020, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 14:29 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: iStockPhoto

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Centre and all States on plea for adopting uniform education practices to avoid discrimination and digital divide among school-going children due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde sought a response from the Centre and States on the PIL filed by NGO Good Governance Chambers.

The plea made by advocate Deepak Prakash contended that the steps taken to regulate elementary education in the time of Covid-19 were not only grossly inadequate but also created inequality among children and put those belonging to the weaker sections under perpetually disadvantageous position.

It sought a number of directions to effectively address the issues related to elementary education of children in the age group of six to 14 years, which was recognised as a fundamental right under Article 21 A of the Constitution and covered under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

The plea wanted the court to ensure the formulation of alternative strategies, keeping in mind the children who were unable to access or benefit of online education or e-learning programmes. It also sought to lay down guidelines to encourage students affected by reverse migration due to the pandemic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
online classes

What's Brewing

600 and swinging: James Anderson’s ascent to pace peak

600 and swinging: James Anderson’s ascent to pace peak

Why period leave is an empowering idea

Why period leave is an empowering idea

Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants

Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants

The Lead: K Gowtham on playing for KXIP in IPL

The Lead: K Gowtham on playing for KXIP in IPL

 