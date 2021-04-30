SC pays homage to former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee

SC pays homage to former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee

The 91-year-old had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2021, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 12:26 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI photo.

The Supreme Court on Friday paid homage to the former attorney general and noted jurist Soli Sorabjee, who passed away on Friday morning after getting infected with Covid-19.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and AS Bopanna, just before the start of the day's court proceedings via video conference, said, “It a very sad news that human rights fighter Soli has passed away this morning. We pray for the gentle soul”.

Read: Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee passes away after contracting Covid-19

The 91-year-old had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

He was admitted to a private hospital here after getting infected with Covid-19.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

DH Toon | Assembly polls no shot in the arm for voters

DH Toon | Assembly polls no shot in the arm for voters

Why Apple has chips while Ford got caught short

Why Apple has chips while Ford got caught short

Reminder for our leaders

Reminder for our leaders

Old virus haunts Karnataka honey harvesters

Old virus haunts Karnataka honey harvesters

Flight cancelled? Forget instant refund

Flight cancelled? Forget instant refund

Gender policy needs a major shake-up to bridge gap

Gender policy needs a major shake-up to bridge gap

Free beer, savings bonds: US vaccinators get creative

Free beer, savings bonds: US vaccinators get creative

 