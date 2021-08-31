SC rejects plea by Asaram Bapu for interim bail for Ayurvedic treatment

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, undergoing life term for rape of a minor girl, for two months interim bail for Ayurvedic treatment.

A three-judge bench presided over by Justice Indira Banerjee said the petitioner was not involved in an ordinary crime and he would get all his Ayurvedic treatments in jail.

Senior advocate R Basant, appearing for Asaram contended that the petitioner was seeking interim bail for two months to "keep his body and soul together" as he was over 85 years of age.

He sought relief as a mercy from the court as there were certificates by the doctors as well to support his plea.

Read more: Asaram hospitalised, his plea for shifting to ayurvedic centre infructuous: Rajasthan government to Supreme Court

The bench, however, said, "Continuing Ayurvedic treatment is not a problem. We'll direct the (Jodhpur) jail authorities to take care of that."