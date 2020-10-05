SC seeks Centre, RBI reply on loan moratorium by Oct 12

The Supreme Court on Monday gave the Centre and the RBI a week's time to file their comprehensive reply related to issues mentioned in a batch of petitions demanding interest waiver on loans during the moratorium.
Justice Ashok Bhushan said that the government affidavit doesn't deal or mention with several issues arising in the case.
The apex court's three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, was hearing petitions related to charging interest on loans during the six-month moratorium period brought in due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
More to follow...
