SC seeks Centre, RBI reply on loan moratorium by Oct 12

SC seeks Centre, RBI reply on loan moratorium by Oct 12

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 05 2020, 12:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 12:04 ist
Justice Ashok Bhushan said that the government affidavit doesn't deal or mention with several issues arising in the case. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday gave the Centre and the RBI a week's time to file their comprehensive reply related to issues mentioned in a batch of petitions demanding interest waiver on loans during the moratorium. 

Justice Ashok Bhushan said that the government affidavit doesn't deal or mention with several issues arising in the case. 

The apex court's three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, was hearing petitions related to charging interest on loans during the six-month moratorium period brought in due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
RBI
Loans

What's Brewing

Attenborough's Life on Our Planet: Of ruin, regrowth

Attenborough's Life on Our Planet: Of ruin, regrowth

US Presidential Polls: Electoral College & how it works

US Presidential Polls: Electoral College & how it works

When the largest animal deafens

When the largest animal deafens

Choose the smart way to invest money

Choose the smart way to invest money

CSK's Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis shape win over KXIP

CSK's Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis shape win over KXIP

What happens if a US presidential candidate dies?

What happens if a US presidential candidate dies?

DH Toon | Oppn leaders meet Hathras rape victim's kin

DH Toon | Oppn leaders meet Hathras rape victim's kin

 