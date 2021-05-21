SC to hear plea against exodus of people after post-poll violence in West Bengal

The Supreme Court on Friday decided to examine a plea for directions to the Centre and the West Bengal government to prevent alleged exodus of people due to “state-sponsored” violence after the Assembly elections results.

Senior advocate Pinky Anand contended before a bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B R Gavai that more than one lakh has been displaced in West Bengal following the poll results on May 2.

The plea asked the court to constitute an SIT and investigate and register cases in the incidents of political violence, targeted killings, rape, and vandalism in the state.

“The exodus of the people in West Bengal due to state-sponsored violence has posed serious humanitarian issues related to their survival, where they are forced to live in deplorable conditions, in violation of their fundamental rights enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution,” it claimed.

Anand contended before the bench that the matter requires urgent listing, as people have been forced out of their homes.

The bench agreed to hear next week the petition filed by social worker Arun Mukherjee and others.

The plea contended the situation in West Bengal has become so volatile and politically charged, with severe consequences against the lives and liberty of individuals, that intervention by this court was urgently needed.

It alleged that police and the state-sponsored goons were in cahoots because of which the police proved to be a mere spectator in the entire episode, discouraging and threatening victims from filing FIRs.

The petitioners also sought the formation of commission for rehabilitation of displaced persons, compensation for loss of family members, property, livelihood, mental and emotional agony.

They also asked the court to issue direction to the Centre to discharge its duty under Article 355 of the Constitution, including all measures under the law of the land, including executive orders, to ensure rule of law in the state.