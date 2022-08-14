Scindia, several airlines remember Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the ace investor, who remained passionately invested in India's growth story, will be remembered for giving India its new airline Akasa Air after more than a decade, said Aviation Minister Jyotoraditya Scindia. The civil aviation minister and many Indian airlines paid tributes to the veteran investor Jhunjhunwala, who passed away in Mumbai on Sunday following a cardiac arrest.

Scindia on Sunday said, "Sh Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji was not only an astute businessman, but also passionately invested in India's growth story. He will be remembered for giving India its new airline Akasa Air after more than a decade. My deepest condolences to his family & loved ones."

The Union minister inaugurated the maiden flight of Akasa Air on August 7 which took off from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

In a tribute, Vinay Dube, founder and CEO at Akasa Air said, "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Jhunjhunwala's family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

"We at Akasa cannot thank Mr. Jhunjhunwala enough for being an early believer in us and putting his trust and faith in us to build a world-class airline. Mr. Jhunjhunwala had an invincible spirit, was deeply passionate about everything Indian and cared greatly for the well-being of our employees and customers. Akasa Air will honour Mr. Jhunjhunwala's legacy, values and belief in us by striving to run a great airline," he added.

Tata owned Air India said, "Deeply saddened to hear the shocking news of the passing away of Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Our sincere condolences to his family members and to the entire Akasa Air family. May God give them the strength to tide over this colossal loss."

Jet Airways said, "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the passing of Mr Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, a man whose love for country and passion for aviation, is an inspiration to us all. Our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, colleagues, and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."

Paying tribute, Vistara airline said, "Vistara family extends its deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Jhunjhunwala's family, friends, and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."