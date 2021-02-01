Security stepped up at Tiruchirappally, Chennai airports after threat call

Security personnel launched a search at the airport here after receiving a bomb threat call on Monday, police said.
Subsequently, security at the airport in Chennai was also stepped up.
According to police, about 200 passengers were evacuated from the airport here before a search of the premises was conducted by CISF personnel, besides police, using sniffer dogs and metal detectors.
Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe