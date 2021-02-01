BUDGET 2021
Security beefed up at Tiruchirappally, Chennai airports

Security stepped up at Tiruchirappally, Chennai airports after threat call

PTI
PTI,
  Feb 01 2021, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 14:34 ist

Security personnel launched a search at the airport here after receiving a bomb threat call on Monday, police said.

Subsequently, security at the airport in Chennai was also stepped up.

According to police, about 200 passengers were evacuated from the airport here before a search of the premises was conducted by CISF personnel, besides police, using sniffer dogs and metal detectors. 

