Congress leader Ahmed Patel tests positive for Covid-19

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 01 2020, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 18:11 ist
Announcing his infection on Twitter, he urged all those who have come in close contact with him recently to self-isolate themselves. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Thursday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has gone into self-isolation at his residence here.

Announcing his infection on Twitter, he urged all those who have come in close contact with him recently to self-isolate themselves.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self-isolate," he said on Twitter.

Many Congress leaders, including Abhishek Singhvi and Tarun Gogoi, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Besides, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Patel have also been infected with the novel coronavirus.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ahmed Patel
Congress
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Christened after coronavirus: Babies, 'bondas' & more

Christened after coronavirus: Babies, 'bondas' & more

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

Govt to set-up app store alternative to Google, Apple

Govt to set-up app store alternative to Google, Apple

 