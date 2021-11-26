Serum Institute resumes vaccine exports under COVAX

Serum Institute of India resumes vaccine exports under COVAX facility

Exports resume after eight-month hiatus, over 1.25 billion doses produced against year-end target of 1 billion

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 26 2021, 18:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 18:14 ist
A man displays a vial of the Covishield vaccine as Ghana received a batch under the COVAX exports. Credit: Reuters Photo

Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, said on Friday it shipped the first batch of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, branded as Covishield, to the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme after an eight-month hiatus.

In March, India put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by the family-run firm in order to inoculate its own citizens as the country struggled to manage a devastating surge of Covid-19 cases.

Read — Govt allows Serum Institute to export 50 lakh Covishield doses under COVAX to 4 nations

The resumption of exports was linked to SII surpassing its original target to produce 1 billion doses of Covishield by the end of the year, the company said, adding that the total number of vaccine doses produced has crossed 1.25 billion.

SII said its supply of doses via COVAX was expected to increase substantially into the first quarter of 2022.

To boost its Covid-19 vaccine output further, SII will bring into production other vaccines under licence, including COVOVAX, from US-based Novavax.

SII
Covid-19
India News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
covax

