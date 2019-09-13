SFI, DYFI rally for employment in West Bengal

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 13 2019, 14:17pm ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2019, 15:09pm ist
Protesters lathi-charged by police. (ANI Photo)

The youth wing of the West Bengal left-wing parties staged a protest demanding employment for all. The protesters were lathi-charged by the police.

Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the students and youth wings of the CPI(M), began the march on Thursday began a march to the state secretariat 'Nabanna' alleging unemployment in the state and pressurising for jobs for all, party sources said.

The march began from Singur in Hoogly district, the venue of the abandoned Tata Nano car plant.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get the top news in your inbox
GET IT
SFI
CPI(M)
DYFI
Unemployment
Kolkata
West Bengal
Comments (+)
 