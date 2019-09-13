SFI, DYFI rally for employment in West Bengal

The youth wing of the West Bengal left-wing parties staged a protest demanding employment for all. The protesters were lathi-charged by the police.

Howrah: Youth wing of left parties stage a protest alleging unemployment in the state. Protesters lathi-charged by police. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/czbPDjqYLf — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the students and youth wings of the CPI(M), began the march on Thursday began a march to the state secretariat 'Nabanna' alleging unemployment in the state and pressurising for jobs for all, party sources said.

The march began from Singur in Hoogly district, the venue of the abandoned Tata Nano car plant.

