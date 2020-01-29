Sharjeel Imam to be produced before Delhi court, lawyers raise slogans calling him traitor

Sharjeel Imam to be produced before Delhi court

The situation at Patiala House Courts Complex remained tense on Wednesday after Delhi Police informed that Sharjeel Imam, arrested on sedition charges, will be produced before the magistrate here.

Imam was arrested on Tuesday for making allegedly inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh.

He reached Delhi on Wednesday and is going be produced in the Patiala House court, the police said.

Some lawyers raised slogans against him and made posters calling him a 'traitor', demanding that he be hanged.

Heavy security was deployed outside the courts premises with about 20 police personnel including the CRPF officials.

One of the lawyers said, "We Are here to protest against those who talk about breaking the country. All the lawyers are united against such traitors. He does not deserve to be outside jail. Strict action should be taken against him." 

