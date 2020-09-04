Shashi Tharoor's 'Tharoorosaurus' is here to embellish your vocabulary

'Tharoorosaurus' is here to enrich your vocabulary

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 04 2020, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2020, 23:24 ist
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is synonymous with astounding English words, and over the years he has built a reputation of one having a gargantuan vocabulary. But more often than not, his mind-boggling plethora of uncommon words have forced the common readers to scamper for a dictionary or search on the internet for its meaning. Who can forget his "Exasperating farrago of distortions," that send the netizens in a tizzy who cannot stop gushing at Tharoor's skill?

Well, Tharoorosaurus is coming to aid in our plight. And the help is coming from Shashi Tharoor himself. His new book that is going to be released in September will be a compilation of all the obscure words.

 

Tharoor himself tweeted about its release with a picture of his mother reading the first copy.

Penguin describes the book as "Shashi Tharoor is the wizard of words. In 'Tharoorosaurus', he shares fifty-three examples from his vocabulary, including unusual words from every letter of the alphabet. You don't have to be a linguaphile to enjoy the fun facts and interesting anecdotes behind the words! Be ready to impress-and say goodbye to your hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia!"

Many have already grabbed the first edition of the book signed by Shashi Tharoor.

 

 

