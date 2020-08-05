Shiv Sena releases controversial ad on Babri demolition ahead of Ram Temple ceremony

Ahead of the Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana released an ad showing an image of Ram and the proposed Ram Temple superimposed on the Babri Masjid.

The Marathi text roughly translates to: "Those who did this, I am proud of them" and has images of Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray.

The advertisement was given by Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar.