Signs of nation marching ahead is now visible everywhere: Mohan Bhagwat

The chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said the signs of the country marching ahead are now visible everywhere.

“The signs of India growing by bringing together its knowledge base from the past with the futuristic studies are now visible everywhere. If someone had said 10-12 years ago that India will grow, then we would not have taken it seriously,” Bhagwat said during the first convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, Sathya Sai Gram at Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapura district.

He, however, said the process of the nation's did not start immediately, but from 1857, which was further advanced by Swami Vivekananda. Bhagwat said the excellence can be achieved through spiritual means as science has not yet understood the source of creation. Science tried everything through its fragmentary approach and also found that everything is interconnected.

However, it has not yet discovered the connecting factor, the RSS Sarsangh Chalak said. According to him, the existing science lacks coordination and balance in the study of external world resulting in conflicting situation everywhere.

“If your language is different then there is conflict. If your way of worshipping is different then there is a conflict and if your country is different then there is a conflict. There is conflict between development and environment, and science and spirituality. This is how the world moved forward in the last 1,000 years,” Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief said the science does not have any answer to trace the linking factor. However, the study of the connecting factor is in the Indian tradition, he said. “The linking factor between mind, intellect and body is the soul. The mind, intellect and body work as the associates of the soul. Similarly, God is the connecting factor to link man and his interests, society and its interest and the creation and its interests,” Bhagwat said.

Behind the adage ‘Love All, Serve All,’ the philosophy is ‘All is One,’ said Bhagwat adding that existence is one which manifests in diverse forms. "These diverse forms are perishable. The nature is always perishable but the fountain source of the nature is eternal and ever lasting," the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat told the gathering that survival is not the aim of life. “Simply eating and increasing population is the job, which even animals do. The mightier will survive is the law of the jungle. Survival of the fittest is the truth applicable to the jungle whereas the fittest protecting others is the sign of a human being,” he said.

Former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan, former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar, Hindustani singer Pundit M Venkatesh Kumar and several others were present on the occasion.