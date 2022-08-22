Sisodia says BJP wants him to leave AAP; Anurag Thakur says it’s not swaraj but ‘sharab raj’ in Delhi

Under fire over a CBI probe into the controversial excise policy, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that the BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he "breaks" the AAP and joins the saffron party.

The BJP immediately denied the allegations with its North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari claiming that Sisodia was making up stories as he was caught in corruption.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters in Shimla that Arvind Kejriwal model has now been decoded and it is now "Mohalla clinic to Mohalla liquor vends". "From Swaraj, it has now become 'sharab' (liquor) raj. If Sisodia is accused no. 1 in the case, the kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal."

Sisodia's allegation through a tweet came a day after the CBI issued Look Out Circulars (LOCs) against eight "private persons" of the total 13 people involved in the case, which alleged irregularities in formulation of the Delhi Excise Policy and that money changed hands for benefitting private liquor businesses financially.

"I have received a message from the BJP -- break the APP and join the BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you are shut. My reply to BJP -- I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap and a Rajput. I am ready to get beheaded but can never bow down before conspirators and corrupt people. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do," he said.

Asserting that all the allegations against him were false, Sisodia said he will never bow down before "conspirators and corrupt people".

Tiwari found fault with Sisodia invoking Maharana Pratap saying, "Did Maharana Pratap make people drink alcohol? You are selling alcohol in every nook and corner. You are ignoring the cries of Delhi's women. Maharana Pratap had once taken up arms for women. You are comparing Maharana Pratap with someone facing a corruption case? Such corrupt people can only find a place in AAP."

Targeting Kejriwal, Thakur said that Kejriwal has not been able to provide answers to questions raised. "We have all seen Kejriwal talking a lot. But now when questions are raised about corruption, he is silent. Kejriwal’s right hand Satyendar Jain is arrested while left hand Manish Sisodia is now accused of corruption.”

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj backed Sisodia and asked how the cases against those leaders who join the BJP are put on the back burner. There are at least three dozen examples of the BJP pressurising rival party leaders and then dropping cases once they join the BJP, he claimed.