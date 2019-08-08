Sitaram Yechury to visit Srinagar on Friday

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury will visit Srinagar on Friday and has asked the state administration not to create any hurdles in meeting his party leaders.

Yechury shot off a letter to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik on Thursday announcing his indication to visit Srinagar, where the administration has imposed restrictions following the Narendra Modi-led BJP government's decision to remove a special status for the troubled state and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

Senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad was stopped at the Srinagar airport on Thursday morning when he landed there.

In his letter, Yechury said the CPM has an active unit in Jammu and Kashmir and it had an MLA, Mohd Yusuf Tarigami, in the dissolved state Assembly.

"As the general secretary of a national party, I wish to visit Mohd Yusuf Tarigami (who I was informed, is not keeping good health) and other members of my party. I propose to reach Srinagar on the 9th morning to meet them.

I hope the administration will not create any hurdles in discharging my responsibilities as a leader of my party," he said in the letter.