'Social distancing' at Union Cabinet meeting

The large oval table was gone and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministerial colleagues sat in chairs kept at a distance from each other as they practised "social distancing" to combat coronavirus during a Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday.

Pictures showed that the ministers were facing the prime minister and small side tables were provided next to their chairs to allow them to keep their documents.

Usually, the Cabinet members sit around an oval table during meeting.

The Cabinet meeting was held at the prime minister's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here.

The prime minister has been pitching for "social distancing" to check the spread of coronavirus.

He has announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat the deadly virus.