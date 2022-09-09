Sonali Phogat's death: Supreme Court stays demolition of Curlies restaurant in Goa

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered stay on demolition of Goa's Curlies restaurant in accordance with the direction of the National Green Tribunal for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice U U Lalit suspendded the order for bringing down the structure and decided to consider the matter on September 16, 2022.

The bench told the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority to file its response before Wednesday in connection with the matter along with pictures and reports.

The demolition was being carried out by the Goa Costal Zone Management Authority over violation of the green norms.

The restaurant came into limelight recently again after death of Tik Tok star and Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat.

The court's stay order related to demolition of buildings in one survey number, subject to an undertaking that there would not be any commercial activities in respect of the structure. The court said if there was an unauthorised construction in lands other than the particular survey number, the demolition can certainly go on.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had recently rejected an appeal filed by the owner of Curlies beach shack in Goa’s Anjuna against a 2016 order of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) ordering the demolition of its structures, allegedly in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.