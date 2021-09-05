12-year-old boy dies of Nipah infection in Kerala as virus returns to haunt state

A 12-year old boy in Kozhikode in Kerala died of Nipah virus infection, state health minister Veena George said on Sunday.

The Centre has rushed the NCDC team to the southern state to provide technical support.

#BreakingNews A case of #Nipah Virus infection has been detected in Kozhikode. @MoHFW_INDIA rushes team to Kerala to support the state in public health measures.@DeccanHerald — Kalyan Ray (@kalyanray30) September 5, 2021

Earlier, the boy was admitted to the hospital in Kozhikode with symptoms similar to those of the Nipah virus infection.

The first Nipah virus disease (NiV) outbreak in South India was reported in the Kozhikode district of Kerala on May 19, 2018. The state had witnessed 17 deaths and 18 confirmed cases till June 1, 2018.

Kerala is currently battling a surge of Covid-19 infections and reporting around 30,000 Covid-19 cases a day.

(With agency inputs)

More to follow...