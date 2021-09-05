12-year-old boy dies of Nipah infection in Kerala as virus returns to haunt state

Nipah returns to haunt Covid-hit Kerala, kills minor

The Centre has rushed the NCDC team to the southern state to provide technical support

  Sep 05 2021
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 08:53 ist
A 12-year old boy in Kozhikode in Kerala died of Nipah virus infection, state health minister Veena George said on Sunday. 

Earlier, the boy was admitted to the hospital in Kozhikode with symptoms similar to those of the Nipah virus infection. 

The first Nipah virus disease (NiV) outbreak in South India was reported in the Kozhikode district of Kerala on May 19, 2018. The state had witnessed 17 deaths and 18 confirmed cases till June 1, 2018.

Kerala is currently battling a surge of Covid-19 infections and reporting around 30,000 Covid-19 cases a day.

