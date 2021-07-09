14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala

14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala

The symptoms are similar to dengue and they include fever, rashes and joint pain

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 09 2021, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 16:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Cases of Zika virus in Kerala went up to 14 on Friday with the National Institute of Virology (NIV) confirming 13 more cases.

Following this, the State has been put on alert.

Among the infected was a 24-year-old pregnant woman who was diagnosed with the mosquito-transmitted disease on Thursday. Hers was the first case of the virus in the State.

Also read: Explained: What is driving the spike in Kerala's Covid-19 cases?

Of the 19 samples sent to the institute, 13 were found to be positive for Zika, according to the State government.

The symptoms are similar to dengue and they include fever, rashes and joint pain.

Health Minister of the State Veena George said an action plan has been drawn up to control the spread of Zika.

Pregnant women should get themselves tested if they have a fever, the Minister said at a meeting of the District Medical Officers (DMOs). 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Zika virus
Kerala
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

 