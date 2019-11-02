2 CPM workers held under UAPA accusing of Maoist links

Two CPM workers at Kozhikode in North Kerala have been arrested by the police on charges of Maoist links and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The fresh development caused further resentment against the CPM-led Left Front government in Kerala from within the party and the allies. As far as the CPI, a key coalition partner of the CPM, had strongly alleged that the recent killing of four Maoists was a fake encounter.

Alan Suhaib and Taha Fazal, both branch committee members of CPM, were reportedly arrested on Friday night from Pantheerankavu near Kozhikode city on charges of distributing pamphlets condemning the recent killing of four Maoists in the forests areas of Palakkad district.

While the accused and their relatives denied the police charges of Maoist links, Inspector General of Police (North-zone) Ashok Yadav told reporters that documents showing Maoist links of the two were recovered.

The police had raided the houses of the accused and some other persons. One more person was reportedly wanted by the police in this connection. While being taken to the court, the two accused told the media that the case was fabricated by the police.

With the issue triggering strong resentment from within the CPM, Kerala Chief Minister sought a report from State Police Chief Loknath Behera on the incident.

CPM district leadership was also learnt to have conveyed resentment to the Chief Minister. Alan's mother Sabitha called on the Chief Minister and urged that the case should be examined. She maintained that Alan was only having a pamphlet somebody handed over to him and he had no Maoist links.

Alan, a law student, is a branch committee member of Tiruvannoor and Taha, a journalism student, is a branch committee member of Parammal in Kozhikode.

The police was learnt to have slapped sections 20, 38 and 39 of the UAPA on the two for being members of a terrorist organisation and supporting terrorist organisations.