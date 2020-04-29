2 weeks after delivery, mother in TN reunites with her infant after treatment in Kerala

The Kerala - Tamilnadu border witnessed an emotional scene on Wednesday as a 15-day old baby born to a couple in Kanyakumari district was reunited with its mother after two weeks of treatment at a hospital in Kerala.

The baby was born to Muhammed Faizal and Sofiya Nazriya Banu at a private hospital at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari on April 14.

As the baby was found to be suffering from the transposition of great artery right at the time of birth, doctors referred the baby to Lisie Hospital in Kochi, about 275 kilometres from Nagercoil, even before the mother could have a look.

Owing to travel restrictions due to lockdown, the child's immediate inter-state transportation was also made possible with the immediate intervention of Kerala and Tamilnadu governments.

Only the father and another relative could travel to Kochi with the baby. The baby underwent emergency surgery. The child was named Fasrin by his father at the hospital.

On Wednesday the baby was discharged from hospital. A medical team took the child to the Kerala - Tamilnadu border between Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari and handed over the baby to its mother.

The mother became emotional on seeing her baby two weeks after the delivery. She expressed thanks to the hospital authorities and those who arranged the transportation.