2005 Kerala bus burning case: Three accused convicted by NIA special court in Kerala

Kerala bus burning case: NIA court convicts 3 accused

The quantum of punishment would be pronounced on August 1

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 28 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 23:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A special court in Kerala has convicted three persons for damaging a Tamil Nadu government bus in protest against the arrest of PDP chairman Abdul Nasar Madani in 2005, an NIA official said Thursday.

Nazeer Thadiyantavidatha alias Ummer Haji, Sabir Buhari and Thajudin -- all residents of Kerala -- have been convicted under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the NIA special court Ernakulam, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

Also Read | Pastor held for 'trafficking' of minor girls in Kerala

The NIA Special Court Ernakulam convicted the three in the Kalamassery bus burning case in support of their demand for release of Madani who was detained in Coimbatore Jail at that time, the spokesperson said.

The NIA said investigations have established that the accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy in the first week of September 2005 to wage war, strike terror, and damage government property in retaliation to the continued detention of Madani.

"The accused persons had assembled on September 8, 2005 at Aluva Masjid and chalked out their plan, at the instance and instigation of accused Majid Parambai and Sufia, to set fire to a Tamil Nadu government owned bus,” the spokesperson said.

After thorough investigations, NIA had filed chargesheet against 13 accused persons on December 17, 2010 in the case.

Kerala
NIA
India News
Ernakulam

