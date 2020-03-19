4 detained under National Security Act

PTI, Coimbatore,
  Mar 19 2020
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 22:23 ist

Four people, arrested in connection with the attack on Hindu Munnani office and hurling of petrol bomb on mosques in the city, were on Thursday detained under the National Security Act (NSA), police said.

The detention orders, signed by City Police Commissioner Sumit Saran, were served on the accused lodged in the Central jail, they said.

On March 10, the attack was made at the Hindu Munnani office here, sparking communal tension in the city. The incident came days after two mosques were targeted in a suspected retaliation for the attack on the Hindu Munnani office. Tension had gripped parts of the city since the attack on Hindu Munnani secretary Madukkarai Anand on March 5 when he was returning home after attending a pro-CAA dharna and hurling of a petrol bomb on a mosque. 

