47 international travellers in Bengaluru discharged after testing negative for COVID-19

As many as 47 international travellers quarantined at Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences for 16 days were discharged on Sunday, after they tested negative for COVID-19.

A release from the hospital said the "47 suspected COVID-19 patients" were international travellers returning from six countries and one of them was of Australian domicile. "The (suspected) patients were admitted on March 15. All the patients initially had very mild symptoms of cold and fever but after testing have been found to be COVID-19 negative," the release said.

The hospital said an isolation ward was set up and a dedicated team of in-house doctors, nurses and supervisors were provided to those quarantined for the past 16 days.

To a question, a spokesperson from the hospital agreed that the 16-day quarantine was not enough. "They will be placed under home quarantine for the next 14 days," he said, adding that they were quarantined on account of their travel history and not due to "suspicion of being infected with the coronavirus".

"Twelve of them are from different states, including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra. They will be accommodated at a hotel in Sadashivanagar. The remaining will stay at home," he added.