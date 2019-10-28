5 new MLAs take oath on opening day of Kerala Assembly

Five newly elected MLAs in Kerala were sworn-in on the opening day of the Assembly session on Monday.

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan administered the oath to the new members, who were elected in the October 21 bypolls.

The members took oath in alphabetical order.

Konni MLA K U Jenish Kumar of the CPI(M) took oath first followed by the Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML) M C Kamaruddin from Manjeshwaram, who took oath in Kannada language.

Left MLA from Vattiyoorkavu, V K Prasanth, was the third person to take the oath.

The lone woman legislator from the Opposition Congress Shanimol Osman and Ernakulam legislator T J Vinod, took oath in the name of God.

The 16th session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, which began here on Monday is being convened after the bypolls, which had seen the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) winning two seats and the Congress-headed United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition three.

The wresting of two sitting seats from the UDF would give the ruling front strength to counter the attack from the opposition during the 19 day-long session, which would conclude on November 21.