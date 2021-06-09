51-year-old braindead man gives life to eight people

A 51-year-old braindead man has given a new lease of life to eight people after his organs were implanted on them in a private hospital here.

R Chenthamarai, a tailor by profession and a resident of Singanallur in the city, met with an accident on June 6 and was declared braindead at KMCH here on June 8, a press release from the KMCH said on Wednesday.

The family of the deceased came forward and donated his organs.

The liver and one kidney were transplanted on a person at KMCH while the other kidney was sent to a private hospital in Vellore and the heart to a private hospital in Chennai, the release said.

His eyes, skin and bone were sent to a private hospital here, it added.