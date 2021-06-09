51-year-old braindead man gives life to eight people

A 51-year-old braindead man has given a new lease of life to eight people after his organs were implanted on them in a private hospital here.
R Chenthamarai, a tailor by profession and a resident of Singanallur in the city, met with an accident on June 6 and was declared braindead at KMCH here on June 8, a press release from the KMCH said on Wednesday.
The family of the deceased came forward and donated his organs.
The liver and one kidney were transplanted on a person at KMCH while the other kidney was sent to a private hospital in Vellore and the heart to a private hospital in Chennai, the release said.
His eyes, skin and bone were sent to a private hospital here, it added.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
The first 'Google Translate' for elephants debuts
For Arunachal villagers, a shot in arm brings free rice
Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?
Survivor recalls time at Indigenous school in Canada
Cannabis joints for getting Covid jabs in this US state
Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities