51-year-old braindead man gives life to eight people

51-year-old braindead man gives life to eight people

The family of the deceased came forward and donated his organs

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Jun 09 2021, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 16:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 51-year-old braindead man has given a new lease of life to eight people after his organs were implanted on them in a private hospital here.

R Chenthamarai, a tailor by profession and a resident of Singanallur in the city, met with an accident on June 6 and was declared braindead at KMCH here on June 8, a press release from the KMCH said on Wednesday.

The family of the deceased came forward and donated his organs.

The liver and one kidney were transplanted on a person at KMCH while the other kidney was sent to a private hospital in Vellore and the heart to a private hospital in Chennai, the release said.

His eyes, skin and bone were sent to a private hospital here, it added. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

organ donation
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadi

Related videos

What's Brewing

The first 'Google Translate' for elephants debuts

The first 'Google Translate' for elephants debuts

For Arunachal villagers, a shot in arm brings free rice

For Arunachal villagers, a shot in arm brings free rice

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Survivor recalls time at Indigenous school in Canada

Survivor recalls time at Indigenous school in Canada

Cannabis joints for getting Covid jabs in this US state

Cannabis joints for getting Covid jabs in this US state

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

 