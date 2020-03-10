8 samples tested negative; no new cases of coronavirus: Tamil Nadu Health Ministry

Samples of eight people for suspected coronavirus have tested negative, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said on Tuesday.

Announcing the test results, the minister in a tweet said, "#Coronaupdate:Let me share a good news, 8 samples that were in process for #Covid19 is tested NEGATIVE. This includes seven samples of close contacts of the patient at @RGGH."

#Coronaupdate:Let me share a good news,8 samples that were in process for #COVID19 is tested NEGATIVE. This includes 7 samples of close contacts of the Pt @ #RGGH.This confirms there are NO new cases of #coronavirus in TN.Stringent screening continues.@MoHFW_INDIA #CVB #TNHealth — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) March 10, 2020

"This confirms there are NO new cases of #coronavirus in TN. Stringent screening continues," he added.

Track live updates on coronavirus

#COVID19 Update: The #covid19 patient at #RGGH,Chennai is recovering well & clinically stable,met his wife & sounds cheerful. Swab test will be repeated today to reassure his recovery from the disease. #TnHealth #Vijayabaskar @MoHFW_INDIA — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) March 10, 2020

The samples belong to those who travelled with the affected man, currently undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, and his family members. The wife of state's first coronavirus patient has already tested negative, while the 45 year old man was "out of danger".