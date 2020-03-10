8 samples tested negative; no new cases of coronavirus: Tamil Nadu Health Ministry

TN: 8 samples tested negative; no new COVID-19 cases

  Mar 10 2020
  • updated: Mar 10 2020, 14:26pm ist
Passengers wear protective masks, in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, at the airport in Chennai, Friday, March 6, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Samples of eight people for suspected coronavirus have tested negative, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said on Tuesday.

Announcing the test results, the minister in a tweet said, "#Coronaupdate:Let me share a good news, 8 samples that were in process for #Covid19 is tested NEGATIVE. This includes seven samples of close contacts of the patient at @RGGH."

"This confirms there are NO new cases of #coronavirus in TN. Stringent screening continues," he added.

The samples belong to those who travelled with the affected man, currently undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, and his family members. The wife of state's first coronavirus patient has already tested negative, while the 45 year old man was "out of danger".

