Accenture, IIT-M collaborate to conduct deep technology research

Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) and the Fortune 500 company Accenture have set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) to undertake collaborative research projects and jointly develop intellectual properties and thought leadership focused on digital engineering and manufacturing across industries.

Specific areas of collaboration will include autonomous robotics systems (ARS), industrial internet of things (IIoT), digital twin systems (DTS) and advanced automotive technologies such as electric mobility services.

The CoE will also work as an incubator and identify disruptive early-stage start-ups to drive innovation and research in these areas, the IIT-M said.

“Advanced digital technologies can help enterprises drive new levels of productivity, competitiveness and sustainable growth in a fluid and rapidly changing environment, and industry academia partnerships are crucial for developing solutions and talent for the future,” Mahesh Zurale, senior managing director, Lead – Advanced Technology Centers in India, Accenture, said.

With increasing use of digital technologies in manufacturing, breakthrough innovations in areas such as AI and IoT, autonomous robotics systems and digital twins are necessary to fuel the next era of industrial revolution, Raghavan Iyer, senior managing director, Innovation Lead - Integrated Global Services at Accenture Technology, said.

“Through our collaboration with IIT-M, we look forward to working with some of the brightest talent in technology to create powerful and purposeful solutions that can drive impact,” Iyer said.

Welcoming the partnership, Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M, said the institute has been actively collaborating globally with innovative organizations to co-create disruptive products and services in new and emerging areas.

“We are excited to be setting up this new centre with Accenture, as it not only aligns with our interest and objectives, but also brings intellectual and practical skills that are necessary for our student researchers for the future,” Prof Kamakoti said.

Accenture has been collaborating with leading universities around the world to jointly develop forward-looking thought leadership, research, educational programs, and other activities. Most recently, Accenture collaborated with the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru to establish the Accenture Center for Advanced Computing.