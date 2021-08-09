'Aged, widows, destitutes to get aid through banks'

Aged, widows, destitutes to get aid through banks: Minister

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Aug 09 2021, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 16:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The increased monthly assistance for the aged, widows, destitute women and transgenders would be deposited in their bank accounts and they can collect the amount from Tuesday.

Announcing this here on Monday, Agriculture and Social Welfare Minister of Puducherry C Djeacoumar said the Chief Minister N Rangasamy had on the day of assuming office in June promised the enhanced amount.

They were getting Rs 1,500 till now and would get Rs 500 more every month. The Minister said 1,54,047 people would be benefited by the gesture.

