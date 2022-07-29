AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide on OPS' plea

AIADMK row: Supreme Court asks Madras High Court to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked rival O Paneerselvam and Edappadi Palaniswamy (EPS) factions of the AIADMK to maintain status quo

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 29 2022, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 13:16 ist
Edappadi Palaniswamy (on the left) and O Paneerselvam. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Madras High Court to adjudicate upon in three weeks the pleas filed by O Panneerselvam (OPS) and others against the July 11 general council meet of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in which OPS was expelled from the party.

Also Read—AIADMK accuses OPS’ supporters of 'stealing' property documents 

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked rival OPS and Edappadi Palaniswamy (EPS) factions of the AIADMK to maintain status quo with regard to the affairs of the party.

In the party’s general council meeting, the dual-leadership model in the AIADMK was ended and EPS was elevated as the interim general secretary of the party.

Also Read—Madras HC grants possession of AIADMK headquarters to Palaniswami

OPS was expelled for "anti-party" activities during the party meeting.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Madras High Court
O Panneerselvam
AIADMK
India News
Edappadi K Palaniswamy
Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

In Pics | Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity

In Pics | Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity

Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely

Climate change made UK heatwave 10 times more likely

DH Toon | TMC embarassed in school jobs scam

DH Toon | TMC embarassed in school jobs scam

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

Birmingham Commonwealth Games declared open

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

BBMP helpline for stray dogs receives 40 calls a day

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

Indians crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

 