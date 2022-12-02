AIADMK to organise protests against DMK government

Under criticism from various quarters for not being an “effective Opposition”, Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition party AIADMK Friday announced a three-phase agitation across the state demanding that the ruling DMK withdraw hikes on property tax, power tariff, and milk prices.

In his address at a fast organised by the Coimbatore district unit of AIADMK, party interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami launched an all-round attack against the DMK, especially Chief Minister M K Stalin, for running an “inefficient government” that has failed on all fronts. He also asked the DMK not to indulge in vindictive measures against AIADMK leaders and cadres, saying power doesn’t stay with one party “for long”.

The fast in Coimbatore was organised to protest the hikes in milk prices and taxes on various tariffs imposed by the DMK government after it assumed office in May 2021. The protest also came at a time the AIADMK is under criticism that it was consciously ceding its opposition space to its ally BJP which has grown assertive in the past few months.

While the protests will be organised at all 490 town panchayats in Tamil Nadu on December 9, they will be held at all panchayat unions on December 12, and at over 130 municipalities on December 13.

The former chief minister also reiterated that he was ready for a debate with Stalin on which party – AIADMK or DMK – worked more for the betterment of Tamil Nadu. “I am ready for a debate anytime on CM’s comments that AIADMK didn’t do anything to the state despite ruling for ten years from 2011. I challenge him to debate with me,” Palaniswami said.

Talking about the “failures” of the DMK government, the AIADMK interim general secretary termed Stalin as a “doll” alluding that he was not taking decisions in the government. He also took potshots at Stalin for criticising the AIADMK knocking at the doors of the Raj Bhavan against the DMK government.

“Didn’t Stalin go and complain against the AIADMK government to the governor? What is wrong in going to the governor? Where do we go and complain about the government?” he asked.