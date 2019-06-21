AIADMK wants Centre to take charge of Cauvery authority

The AIADMK Friday demanded that the Central government take control of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and ensure the award of distribution of the river water to Tamil Nadu is implemented.

Raising the issue of acute water crisis in Tamil Nadu through a zero hour mention, Vijila Sathyananth said Cauvery river is lifeline of Tamil Nadu and awards for distribution of the river water between the states should be implemented.

"Centre should take complete management control of Cauvery Water Management Authority," she said.

She said the proposal to link Godavari river with Cauvery should be expedited as 300 tmc feet of Godavari water can be diverted to other parts.

D Raja (CPI) said the Centre was belittling Tamil language by shutting down the language unit at All India Radio's centre in the national capital.

T Subbarami Reddy (Cong) wanted new bylaws for public buildings be framed to prevent fire incidents such as those in Surat in Gujarat and Karol Bagh in New Delhi recently.

No kitchen should be allowed in basement of any building and surprise inspections conducted to audit fire safety, he added.