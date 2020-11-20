Allow job-seekers to write competitive exams in regional languages: Telangana CM to Modi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked the centre to conduct all the competitive exams for recruitment of government jobs in regional languages too.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KCR said that at present, all such exams for recruitment to posts in central government, central PSUs, Indian Railways, defence services, nationalised banks etc. are held in only two languages i.e., Hindi and English.

“Students who do not study in English medium or those who are not from Hindi speaking states face serious disadvantage in these competitive exams,” KCR said.

The chief minister requested that candidates should be permitted to write all competitive exams in the regional languages also for recruitment in government of India, its departments and undertakings through the UPSC and all other agencies like Railway Recruitment Boards, public sector banks, RBI, Staff Selection Commissions.

“(This is) in order to provide equal and fair opportunity to the students from all states of India,” KCR said in his letter dated 18 November.

On the same day, addressing his TRS party men in preparation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls scheduled on 1 December, KCR alleged that the BJP led NDA government was willfully weakening the PSUs established by the first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, “and withdrawing investments to hand them over to the corporate companies.”

“Modi, who claims to have sold tea on railway platforms in his childhood, is selling the railways now,” KCR said launching a direct attack on Modi.

KCR's letter related to jobs comes at a time when the BJP is mounting an attack on his TRS government alleging failure in providing jobs to the state's youth.

In another letter addressed to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind, KCR requested his consent to release a commemorative stamp on the occasion of late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's birth centenary, during his winter south India sojourn.