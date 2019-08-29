Amaravati: Farmers challenge govt to prove inundation

“It was only in 2009 and then in 2019, I have seen Krishna river in spate. The villages earmarked for the capital city never got flooded. If Botsa Satyanarayana could prove that my village is prone to inundation, I will gift him the three and a half acres my mother gave me as a present when I got married,” Battula Ganga Bhavani says. She is one of the many farmers that have pooled their lands hoping that the state will have one of the best capitals in the world.

Ganga Bhavani says that she has pooled ten acres of land for the capital. “Where was this minister Botsa Satyanarayana when the so-called Sivaramakrishnan committee said that Amaravati is prone to inundation. Is he sleeping? Why he never educated us on that committee report. Now he says that the region is low laying,” she argued. The lady farmer said that no one in her family was able to sleep after the minister declared that the Amaravati region is not suitable for capital and stopped all the construction work.



Amaravati region not suitable for capital: minister Botsa Satyanarayana (DH file Photo)



Different Amaravati

“Is the minister not ashamed of spreading lies. He shows the floodwater surrounding the massive Budha statue in Amaravati village to prove his point. But the Amaravati village is 24 km away from capital Amaravati,” Kambhampati Sirisha from Rayapudi village one among the many villages that constitute the 33,000 acre Amaravati city.

Another farmer Kanteti Venkateswarlu an SC by caste wondered what will happen to the Rs 9000 cr said to have spent on construction of roads, infrastructure, secretariat, high court and the residential complexes if the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government decides to shift the capital. Lakshmikantham of Mandadam village who has pooled her land and receiving government’s monthly compensation wanted to know what will happen to the RS 2500 pension if the capital shifts to some other place.

Real Estate

Many of the farmers that DH spoke with say that the local ruling party MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy is keen on shifting the remaining part of the capital to Mangalagiri which was not a part of Amaravati city envisaged by former CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The government which has branded the present location as a “Kamma” caste dominated area want to spur real estate development in Mangalagiri and also in Donakonda area of Prakasam district where the Reddy community own vast tracts of land.