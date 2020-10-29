Amid controversy over Bineesh's arrest, Sonia Gandhi's allegation aids Pinarayi Vijayan

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's allegation that the central investigation agencies are dancing to the tune of BJP leadership has helped Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to defend the back to back embarrassment caused by the Enforcement Directorate in arresting his former principal secretary M Sivasankar and CPM Kerala secretary's son Bineesh Kodiyeri in Kerala gold smuggling case and Bengaluru drug trafficking case respectively.

In his initial reactions after the embarrassing developments, Vijayan pointed out Sonia Gandhi's recent statement against the central agencies to indirectly allege that the action against his former secretary and party secretary's son are also politically motivated move. He also flayed that the Congress leadership in Kerala was not subscribing to the party high command's stand.

Vijayan earlier used to state that the investigation into the gold smuggling case was progressing in the right direction. Hence he seems to be quite cautious in directly alleging any political ploy behind the ED actions at this stage. Hence, he seemed to have used Sonia Gandhi's allegation to indirectly convey his political line.

Vijayan said that his government is not at all responsible for any personal unlawful acts of Sivasankar. He, however, evaded direct reply on the arrest of party secretary's son Bineesh Kodiyeri.

The back to back set back for the CPM-led Left Front government in Kerala came at a time when the local body and assembly polls are approaching. Hence the CPM leaders are trying to distance themselves from the allegations against party secretary's son and CM's former secretary.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury told a section of media that Sivasanakar being an IAS officer was appointed by the Centre. "Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has already clarified that the law would take its own course against his son if he did anything unlawful. Hence there is no crisis in the party," said Yechury.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have sharpened their protests against the government as many demonstrations turned violent. BJP women workers even tried to barge into the state secretariat after scaling the compound walls. Congress and BJP are demanding the resignation of the CM Vijayan.