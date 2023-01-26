Amid Raj & Pragathi Bhavan rift, Telangana HC orders KCR government to hold Republic Day parade

The Telangana High Court has directed the K Chandrasekhar Rao government to conduct the state-level Republic Day celebrations including the ceremonial parade in a befitting manner, following the guidelines issued by the centre, and permitting participation of the public at large.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay termed the order as “a tight slap across the face of KCR, who is disrespecting Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's position and thereby the Constitution.”

The rift between the Raj Bhavan and Pragathi Bhavan (the CM's camp office) has deepened further in the last few days as the KCR government asked Governor Soundararajan's office to limit her events to the Raj Bhavan.

The HC passed the interim orders on Wednesday after reviewing a writ petition filed by one K Srinivas challenging the BRS government decision restricting the Republic Day events. The government had cited Covid-19 spread as its reason, which the court did not find merit in.

Last year too, the Governor's events were limited to the Raj Bhavan as the government reportedly cited the spread of the Omicron variant.

“KCR should follow the orders if he has any respect for the courts, our Constitution. The Republic day events should be held at the Parade Grounds only. The CM should act democratically, honouring the Governor post,” Bandi said, following the HC order.

However, later in the evening, Raj Bhavan issued a statement stating that Governor Soundararajan will participate in Republic Day Celebrations, and unfurl the National Flag in Hyderabad Raj Bhavan on Thursday. “The parade etc events would also be held at the Raj Bhavan,” a senior official told DH.

As the Raj and Pragathi Bhavan continued to disagree over several matters in the past two-three years, BRS ministers had even accused Soundararajan of acting as a BJP agent.

In the recently held BRS Khammam rally too presided over by KCR, AAP, Left etc leaders attacked the government offices in various states as undermining the state government roles, and responsibilities.

“At a time when the country is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - the 75 Years of Independence, and India’s presidency of G20 countries, it is important for all of us to take forward the spirit of Republic day among all sections of the people,” Soundararajan said in her Republic Day message to the state's people.