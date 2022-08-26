Andhra Pradesh attempts world record for largest beach cleanup at Vizag

The Andhra Pradesh government, helmed by Jaganmohan Reddy, on Friday, attempted to create a world record in Visakhapatnam for “the largest beach clean-up drive.”

Reddy announced that the port city undertook “the world’s largest beach cleaning programme” on Friday with participation by more than 22,000 people along a 28 km-stretch of beach side—from Gokul Beach to Bheemili Beach. He said that about 76 tonnes plastic was collected from the seashore.

The state government also signed a memorandum of understanding with a US-based non-profit organisation ‘Parley for the Oceans’ to clean Andhra shores, and make the state plastic-free by 2027.

The chief minister asserted that the environment and economy were two sides of the same coin. “Our government is moving ahead with inclusivity and sustainability to protect and nurture the environment,” he said.

Emphasizing that saving the oceans was everyone’s responsibility, Reddy said that 70 per cent of the world’s oxygen comes from marine plants.

“Plastic debris has affected at least 267 marine species worldwide. Our government has been taking steps to protect the environment and has brought an industrial policy that encourages companies to adopt green and clean production measures,” Reddy said.

According to the chief minister, around 4,000 garbage collection vehicles were arranged across the state in October 2021, which resulted in an increase in garbage collection rate from 22 to 62 per cent.

The state government also made pacts with Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet to curb the plastic menace. Reddy said that the Parley non-profit removes plastic waste from the ocean, recycles it and manufactures several products.

As part of the MoU, Parley Future Institute, along with Parley Super Hub, will be set up in Andhra Pradesh to manufacture goods with recycled plastic, which will attract “investment of Rs 16,000 crore in the next six years and generate employment for over 20,000 people,” the chief minister claimed.

Reddy went around the stalls set up and inspected recycled goods such as shoes, wallets, and glasses. He also wore a pair of goggles made from recycled plastic.