Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan flags off 165 vet ambulances

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has flagged off 165 veterinary ambulances costing over Rs 111 crore under the second phase of Dr YSR Mobile Veterinary Clinic services.

The state government is providing a minimum of two veterinary ambulances in each of the 175 assembly constituencies for extending quality veterinary services to livestock farmers at their doorstep, even in the remote areas of the state.

The ambulances would serve the livestock in distress, similar to the 108 ambulances attending to humans in need of medical care.

The veterinary ambulances, serving cattle herders on the toll-free number 1962, are equipped with a microscope each to conduct 20 types of manure tests, 15 types of blood tests, and all types of vaccines and medicines besides a hydraulic facility to load cattle.

Minor surgeries can also be performed on bovines in ambulances that are staffed by a veterinary doctor, a qualified assistant, and driver-cum-attender.

The total number of veterinary ambulances serving animals has reached 340 across AP. In the first phase, the government had introduced 175 veterinary ambulances at a cost of Rs 129 crore which benefited 1,26,559 cattle herders and 1,81,791 cattle, officials said.

The Chief Minister inspected the facilities available in the ambulances and talked to the staff, during the event held at Amaravati.